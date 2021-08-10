OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Deputies seized 337 firearms from a Clackamas County home in late July and arrests in connection with the seizure are expected, authorities said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that the cache of illegal weapons seized in late July included machine guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines, KGW reported.

Sheriff’s officials said it’s believed to be the largest weapons seizure in the agency’s history. Clackamas County is just south and east of Portland.

Law enforcement officials did not report the exact location of the home where deputies served a search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Deputies also found methamphetamine during the raid, officials said.

The seizure comes after deputies recovered 44 firearms at a Gresham home in June.

“The number of illegal guns in our communities is staggering and underscores the challenge we face as a community against gun violence,” Multnomah County undersheriff Nicole Morrissey-O’Donnell said.