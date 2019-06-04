CORNELIUS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking suspects after a horse grazing in a pasture west of Portland was intentionally shot in the head.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Monday evening to a report of a horse that had been shot south of Cornelius.

The sheriff’s office says Jasper had been shot once in the face and once in the thigh.

The sheriff’s office says Jasper is expected to survive and will have surgery in order to have the bullets removed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.