GOLD BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say hikers found the body of a Portland woman who had been reported missing earlier this month.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office says hikers called 911 Sunday to report a body in the water about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Brookings in Emily Creek off the Chetco River.

Deputies and sheriff’s search and rescue responded, finding the body submerged against a log.

The sheriff’s office says authorities determined the victim was a woman in her 20s and using fingerprints later determined the body was that of Michella Craft. Deputies also found clothing and camping items nearby believed to belong to her.

The sheriff’s office says her mother reported Craft missing May 17.

The Curry County Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death. The sheriff’s office is investigating.