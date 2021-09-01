SOUTH BEACH, Ore. (AP) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday one of their deputies shot a man who pointed a rifle at deputies in the coastal area of South Beach.

Deputies responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a call of an armed man walking on a street,, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies saw a man with a rifle and repeatedly told him to drop the weapon, according to the news release.

A deputy shot the man after he pointed his rifle at deputies, and he was taken to a hospital in Corvallis for treatment. No deputies were hurt.

Officials did not release the name of the deputies involved or the man shot. The Oregon State Police is overseeing the investigation. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The involved deputies are now on paid on administrative leave in order for them to cope with the emotional stress of having been involved in such an incident and to permit time for an objective investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

South Beach is west of Corvallis.