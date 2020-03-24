CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — Deputies rescued four people and their dogs southeast of Clackamas after they followed GPS instructions and their car got stuck in a remote location in the snow.

Deputies responded at about 2 a.m. Tuesday to a report of people needing rescue nearly 30 miles past Ripplebrook Ranger Station on Oregon Route 224 in the Cascade Mountains, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The group had been camping in the forest, were on their way to Detroit and were following GPS when they got stuck.

Someone passing by reported that the group needed help. Deputies towed the car out. No injuries were reported.