ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaskan swimmer Lydia Jacoby, who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games, will get a parade in her honor.

Festivities are planned Thursday in her hometown of Seward.

The 17-year-old and her parents will drive in a parade through Seward beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. Alaska’s News Sources reports they will then get on a boat that takes tourists out on whale watching and other sighting seeing tours to address the crowd that will gather in front of the Fishermen’s Memorial.

Jacoby, who will be a senior at Seward High School this year, scored a major upset at the Olympics, winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.

She was the first person from Alaska to ever qualify for the Olympics in swimming.

Besides her upset win, she also competed in two other events for the U.S.

In the women’s 4×100-meter relay, Jacoby and her teammates won the silver medal. In the mixed medley 4×100 relay, the U.S. finished fifth.