KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A Seward City Council member has apologized for making an antisemitic comment during a council work session earlier this week.

Council member Sharyl Seese said she was “embarrassed” and “very sorry” for the comments made Monday, the Peninsula Clarion reported.

“Please accept my sincere apology for what I said last night during my comments at the work session,” Seese said in a statement Tuesday. “I would never want to hurt or offend anyone, and my mouth got the best of me. I had a sleepless night worrying about hurting people.”

The comments came during a nearly two-hour work session during which council members and city leaders discussed how to spend $1 million the city is receiving from Norwegian Cruise Line.

The meeting ended shortly after the comment was made.