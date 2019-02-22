JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican state senator says Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget proposal is the perfect tool for asking Alaskans if they want a budget that goes to extremes or if they are open to broader discussion.

Sen. Peter Micciche (mih-CHIK’-ee) says Alaskans can help decide if they want to “live essentially like cavemen” without services they count on or want to find a different balance.

Dunleavy has proposed addressing Alaska’s deficit with sweeping cuts and tax collection changes that would benefit the state but pinch some boroughs and municipalities.

He also has proposed a full payout to residents this year from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund.

Micciche says if his constituents want a full dividend, he’ll push for that. But he says the effect of the current budget plan is to shift costs locally.