BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to create a “pet-friendly” license plate with the money going to pay for spaying or neutering pets owned by low-income families is heading to the full Senate.
The Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the legislation sponsored by former Rep. Hy Kloc. The legislation has already passed the House.
Backers say the money generated by sales of the specialty license plate issued by the Idaho Transportation Department will ultimately decrease pet over-population and unwanted litters.
The additional cost to the regular registration fee with the specialty plate will be $35 for the initial purchase and $25 for each annual registration.
Of that, $22 of the initial fee and $12 of each renewal will go toward spaying and neutering pets.