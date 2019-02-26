BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate committee has approved legislation to designate a roadway that crosses southern Idaho as the Idaho Medal of Honor Highway.
The Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday voted unanimously to send the legislation to the full Senate. It’s already passed the House.
Backers say Idaho’s portion will be part of a larger plan to have the entire highway that begins in Newport, Oregon, and ends in Boston, Massachusetts, receive the designation.
In Idaho, the highway starts near Parma and ends on Targhee Pass where it enters Montana.
The estimated cost to the state is expected to be less than $30,000.