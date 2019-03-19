BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb of Boise will likely miss the rest of the Legislative session due to knee-replacement surgery on her left knee.
Christopher Mathias is filling in for Buckner-Webb this week and says the senator had surgery Tuesday morning and is recovering.
Mathias said he’s Buckner-Webb’s neighbor. He’s also the state committeeman for the Ada County Democrats.
Mathias, a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, holds a law degree from Vermont Law School and Ph.D. in Law and Public Policy from Northeastern University. He specializes in homeland security.
Most Read Local Stories
- What are the most common reasons people are homeless in Seattle?
- Seattle upzones 27 neighborhood hubs, passes affordable-housing requirements
- Seattle area feels warmest winter day ever recorded at Sea-Tac, weather service says
- Capitol Hill homeowners say Eastlake upzone would ruin views of Lake Union VIEW
- Take a common houseplant, add a little rabbit DNA and voilà! You get a super air purifier
Mathias says another person will likely fill in for Buckner-Webb next week.