ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Revenue has shut down online applications for Alaska Permanent Fund dividends because of security concerns.

The department in an announcement Tuesday said some applicants had inadvertently seen personal information belonging to other applicants who had filed previously.

Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangeman says online security of all Alaskans is the department’s top priority.

He apologized for the technical problems and said the online application process will begin again when security issues are solved.

The state’s information technology systems are managed by the Alaska Department of Administration.

The Revenue Department did not announce a projected date for when the online application system will reopen.