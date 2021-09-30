SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Marion County officials have charged a second person in connection with the murder of a Salem woman who had been missing for several months.

Court records show Jayda Bailey, 24, was arraigned last week in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder, the Statesman Journal reported.

Accusations of Bailey’s involvement come after murder, kidnapping and other charges were filed against Gustavo Ochoa-Valadez, of Astoria, in the death of Tonna Marie (Davis) Purnell.

A warrant for Bailey’s arrest was filed in late July based on affidavits and evidence filed by Salem detectives, court records show. The documents containing affidavits and search warrants are sealed.

Bailey was arrested over a month later and is being held without bail at Marion County jail. A charging document from the Marion County District Attorney’s Office alleges Bailey “unlawfully and intentionally caused the death of (Purnell)” and “used or threatened to use a firearm” and says the crime was conducted as part of a conspiracy.

It wasn’t immediately known if Bailey has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.

Purnell, 42, disappeared in March, prompting her friends and family to begin a social media campaign to find her.

As of Wednesday, Salem police officials haven’t said said if Purnell’s body was found.