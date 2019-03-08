BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Family members say an 89-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street with his wife in Boise several days ago has died.
Boise television station KTVB reports Bob Goar died Friday, nine days after his wife Florence Goar died from the injuries she received in the collision.
The Goars were crossing the street in a crosswalk Feb. 27 when they were hit by a sport utility vehicle that was turning left.
The collision remains under investigation by Boise police.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'I was scammed:' Art Institute of Seattle will close abruptly Friday, two weeks before end of quarter
- Major prostitution bust: Seattle police raid 11 massage parlors, freeing 26 women
- After 14-year search scientists think they have found a new type of killer whale off coast of Chile
- More flurries expected in Seattle area Friday morning
- Feds could restrict Pacific Ocean fishing over endangered orcas, NOAA letter says
___
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/