BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Family members say an 89-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street with his wife in Boise several days ago has died.

Boise television station KTVB reports Bob Goar died Friday, nine days after his wife Florence Goar died from the injuries she received in the collision.

The Goars were crossing the street in a crosswalk Feb. 27 when they were hit by a sport utility vehicle that was turning left.

The collision remains under investigation by Boise police.

