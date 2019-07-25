ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A search is underway for a man missing in a southwest Alaska village.

Alaska State Troopers say 19-year-old Clyde Edmund Jr. was seen jumping into a slough in front of the village of Alakanuk (ah-LAK-ah-nuk).

He has not been seen since.

Troopers in Emmonak (ee-MAHN-ak) took received a call that Edmund was missing Wednesday morning.

Alakanuk is village of 700 residents located 162 miles (261 kilometers) northwest of Bethel and 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Bering Sea on the major southern channel of the Yukon River.