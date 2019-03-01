ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two men traveling from Teller to Nome by snowmobile are overdue and the subject of a search.
Alaska State Troopers say 38-year-old David Miller and 37-year-old Rex Iyatunguk of Teller left at noon Monday on one snowmobile for the 72-mile (116-kilometer) trip to Nome.
They were reported overdue at midnight.
Poor weather prevented searchers from setting out until noon Tuesday.
Searchers ran into windy, whiteout conditions on the trail but were able to stop at all shelter cabins.
Troopers say a search is continuing.