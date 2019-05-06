KOTZEBUE, Alaska (AP) — The body of a 52-year-old Ambler man has been recovered from the Kobuk River.

Alaska State Troopers say Alvin Williams had been the subject of and his body was recovered Sunday.

Williams was alone on a snowmobile when he left Ambler at about 3 a.m. Thursday for Kobuk, a trip of about 40 miles (64 kilometers).

When he did not arrive, searchers from Kobuk on snowmobiles and a trooper plane from Kotzebue began looking for him.

Searchers found his snowmobile late that afternoon. It had fallen through ice on the river trail about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) south of Kobuk.