ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a man who disappeared in a slough outside a southwest Alaska village.

Alaska State Troopers say searchers early Sunday night recovered the body of 19-year-old Clyde Edmund Jr. of Alakanuk (ah-LAK-ah-nuk). An autopsy has been scheduled in Anchorage.

Witnesses on Wednesday saw Edmund jump into a slough in front of the village. He could not be found afterward.

Troopers in Emmonak (ee-MAHN-ak) joined volunteers in searching for Edmund.

Alakanuk is 162 miles (261 kilometers) northwest of Bethel and 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Bering Sea on the major southern channel of the Yukon River.