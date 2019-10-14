CORDOVA, Alaska (AP) — A 33-year-old Cordova man reported overdue on a hunting trip has been found dead.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of Neil Durco was found Sunday by Alaska Army National Guard searchers at the bottom of a steep chute.

Durco left Oct. 7 for a hunting trip by himself along the McKinley Trail. He carried no gear for an extended hunt and he was reported overdue the next day.

More than 50 people from the community, the Cordova Police and Fire departments and the U.S. Forest Service searched on the ground.

Weather delayed an air search but the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was able to begin searching from the air Thursday.