Authorities are searching for a single-engine plane that did not arrive in Sutton Monday night as expected.

The report of the overdue aircraft with one person aboard was made to Alaska State Troopers, who alerted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The red and white Aeronca Champion was expected in Sutton about 6:30 p.m., or about 90 minutes after it was reported to have Valdez on Monday.

Troopers say search efforts were hampered Tuesday by poor weather including heavy cloud cover. Aircraft are flying when they can.