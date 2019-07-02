ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a commercial fisherman missing near Bristol Bay.

A crewman from the Dillingham-based vessel Pail Rider went overboard at approximately 3 a.m. Monday in Nushagak Bay.

The Coast Guard says searchers on two Jayhawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules aircraft out of Kodiak covered about 650 square miles (1685 sq. kilometers) looking for the missing man.

At least 10 other fishing boats also searched.

The agency suspended the search at about 4 p.m.

The Coast Guard did not release the man’s name. He was not wearing a life jacket when he entered the water.