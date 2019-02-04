HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Search crews are looking for a female hiker who sent a text message to a family member saying she was hurt and who has not been heard from since.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that Leslie Drapiza, of Silverton, was last seen around Warren Lake after starting her hike Sunday at the Starvation Creek Trailhead in the Columbia River Gorge west of Hood River.
Search crews worked through the night and so far have not located Drapiza.
The area has about 1 ½ feet (0.5 meters) of snow, with more on the way.
Most Read Local Stories
- First Seattle snow of the year cancels schools and flights; commuters face tricky morning WATCH
- Here's how the Highway 99 tunnel will shake up your travel routine VIEW
- 4-year-old shoots mother in face after finding loaded gun under bed south of Seattle
- 'A huge achievement': Tunnel opens after pedestrians swarm Seattle for viaduct goodbye VIEW
- 'Seattle's best idea' may need a lifeline — and there's one hiding in plain sight | Danny Westneat
Authorities say Drapiza was able to provide some landmarks to help find her location in her text messages.