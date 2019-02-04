HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Search crews are looking for a female hiker who sent a text message to a family member saying she was hurt and who has not been heard from since.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that Leslie Drapiza, of Silverton, was last seen around Warren Lake after starting her hike Sunday at the Starvation Creek Trailhead in the Columbia River Gorge west of Hood River.

Search crews worked through the night and so far have not located Drapiza.

The area has about 1 ½ feet (0.5 meters) of snow, with more on the way.

Authorities say Drapiza was able to provide some landmarks to help find her location in her text messages.