ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two overdue hikers have been found safe in south-central Alaska.

Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh says a helicopter was taking 28-year-old Luke George and 29-year-old Dorothy Hoople of Anchorage to a trailhead where search efforts had been staged. He says it sounded like the hikers had gotten turned around but are reported in good condition.

He did not have immediate details on where they were found.

He said earlier that George and Hoople were reported overdue late Tuesday following unsuccessful search efforts by friends and family.

Marsh says the two on Saturday reportedly went to the Hatcher Pass area, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage, and had planned on being out for a night or two.