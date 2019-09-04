ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are searching for two overdue hikers and their dog in south-central Alaska.

Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh says 28-year-old Luke George and 29-year-old Dorothy Hoople of Anchorage were reported overdue late Tuesday following unsuccessful search efforts by friends and family.

Marsh says the two on Saturday reportedly went to the Hatcher Pass area, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage, and planned on being out for a night or two.

He says the hikers’ vehicle is in a parking lot at a trailhead, in an area being used for staging search efforts.