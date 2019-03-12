ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Army National Guard says it’s continuing to search for a pilot missing since last week.
The pilot’s hunting partner reported March 6 that the pilot and his Cessna 172 were overdue northwest of Anchorage.
Inclement weather including turbulent wind and low clouds has hampered the search, which Tuesday focused on the Rainy Pass area.
A Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was joined by a fixed-wing airplane. Four Civil Air Patrol aircraft also searched.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'What next? Biblical plagues?' Blizzard killed 1,850 cows, and Yakima Valley farmers are reeling VIEW
- End of the Seattle boom? Flow of new residents to King County on the decline, records show | FYI Guy
- Semitruck crash that closed I-90 Friday night was carrying 16 2,000-pound missiles
- Huge "sturgeon ball" in Columbia a mystery
- Seattle City Council to remove 'The Ave' from plan to upzone neighborhoods
The Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers, National Park Service and multiple good Samaritans have assisted in searching.
Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Keenan Zerkel, the director of the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, says Steve Perrins of Rainy Pass Lodge has provided weather reports, fuel, a ground search and other assistance.