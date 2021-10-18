ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in southeast Alaska will continue the search Monday for a 55-year-old man who is missing near the community of Kake.

Alaska State Troopers say 55-year-old David Dalton of Kake was last seen about 12:30 p.m. and was reported missing Saturday evening,

Troopers report Dalton was wearing black clothes and a backpack. His pickup was found Saturday near Sitkum Creek, just south of Kake, Alaska’s News Source reported.

Local search-and-rescue teams investigated near the pickup and found some items belonging to Dalton about 50 yards (45.7 meters) from the vehicle, troopers said.

The Coast Guard conducted an aerial search covering two square miles. There was a report of a possible flare sighting, but troopers said neither the helicopter nor ground crews were able to locate anyone in the area of that possible sighting.

Sitka Mountain Rescue members and searchers with two dog teams were flown to Kake on Sunday. Both teams spent the night and were to resume the search, troopers said.