JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Sealaska Heritage Institute is donating copies of an exhibit featuring Alaska Native place names to schools across the region.

The interactive exhibit called “Our Grandparents’ Names on the Land” also features indigenous fishing tools.

Heritage Institute officials say the display offers a look at how Native people in the area survived and thrived historically. Institute president Rosita Worl says the donation can ensure that all students learn about Native history and cultures.

Each of the 17 copies of the exhibit are stored on a hard drive and include videos and interactive components. The material also includes 33 lesson plans involving the exhibit.

The institute’s live exhibit was unveiled last year.

Sealaska Heritage Institute is the nonprofit cultural and educational arm of Juneau-based Sealaska Corp., a regional Native corporation.