KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Four scorpions were brought to the Keizer Fire District after a woman found the abandoned arachnids at an area park.

The Statesman Journal reports the scorpions were found near a playground inside of a Red Vines licorice container Wednesday.

A mother picked them up around noon and brought them to the fire district.

Keizer Fire District Chief Jeff Cowan says the arachnids were confirmed to be Pacific Northwest Forest Scorpions, a species native to the Willamette Valley. The species is not aggressive. Though they can sting, they prefer to play dead when disturbed.

The scorpions were then given to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, which maintains a staff of professional entomologists.

Cowan says under the entomologists’ care, the scorpions will travel for outreach events such as the Oregon State Fair.

