TERREBONNE, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers seized 83 horses from a property in Central Oregon.

Deschutes County officials tell KTVZ that many of the animals had signs of hoof neglect. They were moved from the property in Terrebonne, just north of Redmond, to an animal-rescue ranch in southeast Bend.

A requested welfare check brought deputies to the property late Saturday, and removal of the horses began Sunday. It took nearly 12 hours to move them all.

The rescue came a little more than a week after the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office seized 53 dogs from a breeder’s property in La Pine.

