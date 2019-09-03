PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 66-year-old woman riding a motor scooter died after a collision with an SUV in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to the crash in the northeast area of the city at about 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Police say scooter rider Susan Bartlett was wearing a helmet, was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital.

Officers learned later that Bartlett died in surgery.

Police say the SUV driver was not injured, stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

Officers determined that the SUV driver turned in front of the scooter and they hit head-on.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers issued SUV driver Rana Akhavein a citation for improperly executed left turn. Officers found no signs of impairment or distraction.