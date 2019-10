TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Three schools in Tigard, Oregon, were opening late because of power outages.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Tigard High, Twality Middle and James Templeton Elementary schools were on a two-hour delay Tuesday. Portland General Electric has reported over 4,000 customers without power in the area.

Portland General Electric said it’s investigating the cause of the outages.