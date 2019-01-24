BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s superintendent of public instruction is asking state budget writers for an 8 percent increase to about $2 billion for fiscal year 2020 to educate more than 300,000 students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
Sherri Ybarra in making her request on Thursday told lawmakers on the Legislature’s budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that her agency is in the business of human elevation.
Idaho’s public schools are the largest part of the state’s expenses, representing about 50 percent.
School officials say about 5 percent of the 8 percent requested increase is to pay for estimated increases to school expenditures required by law.
Ybarra told lawmakers the two main concerns she hears when traveling the state are a shortage of teachers and school safety.
Lawmakers will decide on the budget request in the coming weeks.