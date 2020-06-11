SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn school resource officer has been placed on administrative leave following community concerns about alleged social media activity suggesting “violence.”

The Woodburn Police Department received information from a community member this week prompting an investigation, the Statesman Journal reported. Officials said the officer was reassigned from the school program and placed on leave because of the “urgency of the allegations.”

The officer has not been identified and details of the social media activity have not been released.

“The information I read and saw is troubling and disturbing and we are committed to a full and transparent investigation,” said Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris.

Ferraris said the personnel investigation will be completed as swiftly as possible to “get to the truth … and make decisions about this matter.”

With consultation from the Woodburn School District, Ferraris suspended the officer program pending a review with input from the community and school district partners.