RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — School officials in Idaho are working to combat the ever-growing rise of computer viruses and hacking of school data.

The Post Register reports Jefferson School District 251 Director of Technology Keith Scholes says school districts are easy targets for viruses and malware due to their “innocence” and the public thinking school districts have “deep pockets.”

Data privacy attorney Matthew Toldero says Idaho Falls School District 91 was recently hit by a Trojan virus, affecting 13 users’ accounts.

Cybersecurity consulting firm Kroll says the Trojan virus was designed to spread and grab usernames.

District 91 hired Kroll to investigate the attack.

Idaho Governor Brad Little budgeted $50,000 for “statewide cybersecurity training” for the 2020 fiscal year budget and called phishing the “largest cybersecurity threat to the state.”

