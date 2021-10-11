HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The family of a 13-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by two boys over 20 minutes on a Hillsboro school bus has filed a $700,000 lawsuit against the district and driver.

The suit was filed earlier this month in Washington County Circuit Court and accuses the Hillsboro School District of failing to protect the girl and of failing to adequately train its employees to intervene, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The suit also alleges the bus driver broke Oregon administrative rules when she didn’t intervene.

The school district declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Court documents allege the girl was riding the bus March 18, 2019, when a boy began trying to slap and touch her buttocks after she stood up.

As she was trying to push and kick him away, a second boy joined in, the suit alleges. The lawsuit says the boys held the girl down and groped her as she told them to “stop” and “get off me” more than 20 times.

The assault was captured on video, according to the lawsuit, and only ended when the bus arrived at a high school.

The girl suffered physical and mental injuries after the attack, the lawsuit alleges.