PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $756 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCHN