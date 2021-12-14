JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has set a scheduling conference for next week on various challenges that have been filed to Alaska’s newly drawn political boundaries.

The Alaska Redistricting Board, which drew the maps, plans to meet Wednesday. Its agenda includes litigation issues.

Four lawsuits have been filed against the board, each arguing that communities were wrongly placed in a district with other communities with which they have little in common, KTOO Public Media reported.

Three of the lawsuits were filed by local governments: the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, city of Valdez and Municipality of Skagway Borough.

The fourth, filed by three Anchorage residents, raises concerns with the board’s decision to split the Eagle River area into two Senate districts and pair Eagle River with other parts of Anchorage. The lawsuit contends the Eagle River House districts could have been paired for one Senate district.

The board, in a statement, said it will review the challenges and respond through the court system.

An online court records system shows a scheduling conference set for Monday.

The board last month voted 3-2 to adopt the new maps.