SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem police officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a person the agency says was armed with a knife.

The agency released few details about the circumstances that led to the overnight encounter, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. The incident began about 11:20 p.m. Friday when police were dispatched to a home on June Avenue Northeast.

The officer was not hurt. The agency did not identify the officer or the person who was killed. The Oregon State Police will investigate the shooting.