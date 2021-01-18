SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem firefighters rescued a family and their dog stranded on a boat without power in the Willamette River Sunday afternoon.

Salem Fire Department crews responded to a water rescue call around 2:21 p.m. of a 14-foot boat stranded without power in the river near McLane Island, the Salem Statesman Journal reported.

A family of three and a dog were on board with only one life vest. Their paddle broke while attempting to row, and they chose to anchor and call for help. All three people and the dog were recovered and brought back to Wallace Marine Park.

Fire officials are reminding the public to carry lifejackets for every passenger that is sized and available to them while on the water.