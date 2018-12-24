SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A husky named Rocky is recovering after he was found in Salem with a gunshot wound to his head.
KGW-TV reports Rocky slipped out of his yard last week and was found wounded in a neighbor’s yard a short time later.
Salem police are asking people who might have information about the shooting to contact them.
The owner says Rocky is expected to recover without sustaining brain damage, but his hearing in his right ear could be damaged.
Most Read Local Stories
- Delta passengers aboard Beijing-Seattle flight stranded on Alaskan island after 'potential engine issue' forces landing
- Kitsap County now a top destination for people moving out of Seattle | FYI Guy
- Secret video of Seattle teacher criticizing YouTube personality 'PewDiePie' goes viral, raises school-security concerns
- What Seattle can learn: Q&A with the Minneapolis politician who eliminated single-family zoning
- Bald-eagle watching canceled, TSA employees at Sea-Tac Airport working on delayed pay. Federal government closure hits Washington
___
Information from: KGW-TV, http://www.kgw.com/