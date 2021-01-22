SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man wanted for his alleged role in an attack on officers at the Oregon State Capitol in December has been arrested.

The Salem Police Department said in a news release that Richard Braatz of Eugene was arrested Thursday in Salem while participating in a rally to protest the presidential election results.

Braatz was lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree attempted assault and riot in connection with a special legislative session on Dec. 21.

Demonstrators, some armed, attacked authorities that day with bear spray, broke glass doors and called for the arrest of Gov. Kate Brown. It wasn’t immediately known if Braatz has a lawyer to comment on his case.

“Our preparation for this week afforded us the opportunity to make this arrest,” Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack said in the release. “Officers were committed to the goals set for protest response which include follow up investigation of criminal behavior and proper enforcement action when reasonable and appropriate.”