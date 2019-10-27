SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials at Salem Health Hospital say a bicyclist involved in a crash last week has died.
The Salem Stateman Journal reports police identified the bicyclist as Jason Libel of Salem.
The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officials said Libel was riding his bicycle on Portland Road and weaved into a lane used by cars. A car clipped the bike.
Libel was thrown off the bike and he struck his head. He was transported to the hospital with what police called life-threatening injuries.
Hospital officials on Saturday afternoon confirmed Libel had died.
