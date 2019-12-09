FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Salcha man died in a fire that destroyed a garage.

Joseph Kuntz, 58, suffered severe burns, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.

Emergency responders at Salcha Fire and Rescue shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday received a report of the fire at a three-bay, wood-frame garage. They arrived to find the structure burned to the ground and Kuntz dead.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Salcha is a Richardson Highway community about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Fairbanks within the southern boundary of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. It has a population of just more than 1,000 people.