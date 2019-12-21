BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Leaders of the remote Alaska community of Toksook Bay want to make it easier for residents to obtain REAL ID licenses.

The community, on the coast of the Bering Sea, is a $190 plane ticket from the nearest state Division of Motor Vehicles office in Bethel, KYUK radio reported. Because of the expense and inconvenience, the Toksook Bay City Council has voted to bring the DMV to residents.

Starting next October, Alaskans will need federally acceptable identification to board commercial airlines, access military bases and enter federal facilities. Such IDs include passports, federally recognized tribal IDs and REAL ID-compliant licenses.

About 650 people live Toksook Bay. The city is making a list of everyone who wants a REAL ID, and of those people, who needs a birth certificate, Social Security card or both. The city will pay the $30 fee for a birth certificate application and help people file paperwork for a Social Security card. Residents must get other documents needed for a REAL ID on their own.

Then, the city will schedule a visit from division representatives. It will have to pay for such things as the workers’ airfare and lodging and provide a good internet connection and well-lit area to take photos.

Acting DMV Director Jenna Wamzgans estimates that one worker can process 50 REAL ID applications a day.

The DMV is seeking donations and financial partnerships with Alaska Native corporations and nonprofits to visit as many rural communities as possible to provide these services.

“The DMV is trying to do the best job that they can to make it to all the communities that they can, and we do have hub locations throughout Alaska,” Wamzgans said. “But it’s just not feasible for us to have offices in every single location.”