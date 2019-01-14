ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The owner of a rodeo cow named Betsy says the bovine has evaded capture for six months as she wanders the trails of Alaska’s biggest city.

Rodeo promoter Frank Koloski tells the Anchorage Daily News the 3-year-old cow “busted out” of a pen before participating in an Anchorage rodeo in June.

Koloski says Betsy headed to the Hilltop Ski Area and was spotted grazing on slopes during the summer.

Betsy then moved to the network of trails that crisscross the Anchorage Hillside when snow fell.

Koloski says police, animal control authorities and the Bureau of Land Management have relayed information about the cow’s whereabouts, but she continues to elude him.

Koloski says he knows “deep down this cow doesn’t want to be caught.”

