ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say rockslides caused a near-fatal crash on the Seward Highway.

Icy roads plagued roads elsewhere in southcentral Alaska and led to the closing of public schools and University of Alaska Anchorage campuses on Friday.

Police in an announcement shortly before 6 a.m. gave few details about vehicles involved in the rockslide but said the highway had been closed between Miles 111 and 113 near McHugh Creek.

Police an hour later said the only highway connecting Anchorage to the Peninsula had been reopened.

Above-freezing temperatures led to icy roads.

Police said traffic north of Anchorage was stalled on inbound and outbound lanes of the Glenn Highway and on Eagle River Road due to multiple cars in distress.