OCEANSIDE, Ore. (AP) — A rockslide that partially blocked an Oceanside shore-access tunnel forced stranded beachgoers to scramble up a large hillside and rescuers to help others through the remaining opening as the tide came in Saturday.

Netarts-Oceanside Fire District chief Tim Carpenter told the Oregonian/OregonLive Monday that about 14 people were trapped on the beach after the slide blocked one entrance to a tunnel for pedestrians that cuts through Maxwell Mountain and leads to Ocean Beach and Tunnel beach.

Carpenter said people were stranded on the beach but no one was trapped in the tunnel. Five or six of the people were able to scale the hillside and make it up to a road, he said.

“The others either didn’t want to try or weren’t physically capable of doing that,” Carpenter said.

Fire District and Tillamook Ambulance personnel were “able to slide the remainder of the people out through the opening that was left in the entrance,” Carpenter said.

The tunnel remains closed. According to Carpenter, a geologist will likely need to assess the slide before the tunnel can be reopened.