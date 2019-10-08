BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says a man in his 30s has died in a climbing accident at a popular rock climbing spot in Boise.

KTVB-TV reports the Ada County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 4 p.m. Tuesday about an injured rock climber at the Black Cliffs.

Deputy Jeremy Seibert told KTVB that four friends were rock climbing when a man fell about 40 feet (12 meters) down the cliff.

Paramedics and deputies started first aid and administered CPR, but the man died at the scene.

An investigation is underway but Seibert says the fall is believed to have been related to an equipment issue. He added that the climbers had safety harnesses and proper gear with them.