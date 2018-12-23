ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — An orphaned North American female river otter found by hikers in southeastern Alaska has been moved to the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.
The Detroit Zoological Society says 7-month-old Kalee is a potential mate for Sparky, a 4-year-old male otter born at the zoo.
Kalee had suffered a laceration and puncture wound to her side when she was discovered in June. Alaska Fish and Game officials turned her over to a zoo there for initial care.
Detroit Zoological Society Chief Life Sciences officer Scott Carter says “female river otters typically do not reproduce until they reach two years of age, but in the meantime, Kalee will be a playful companion for Sparky.”
The Detroit Zoo expanded its river otter habitat last year. Three other river otters also call it home.